This OT just scheduled a multi-day official visit with Florida

Florida’s recruiting class of 2023 is nearing completion as the early signing period approaches, but the Gators are still making a push for at least one more commit. De La Salle (New Orleans, Louisiana) offensive tackle Caden Jones is one of the prep players still being pursued by the Orange and Blue, and he should be in town soon for an official visit, according to 247Sports.

Jones should arrive in Gainesville on Saturday, Dec. 10, and stay through Monday. His high school team could be playing in the state championship on Dec. 9 if they make it, but that shouldn’t interfere with the itinerary. Florida isn’t the only school Jones is looking at, though.

Texas A&M has stayed close with Jones and is getting him in town for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 16-18. He could be considering other schools, but those are the two most believe will make it to the table come decision day. Things could change over the next few weeks, but Florida seems to be leading TAMU slightly.

“Right now, I would have to say Florida,” Jones said to 247Sports. “I’m just liking it a bit more. I haven’t taken any official visits yet but, once I get to that part, it could change as I get a real look at both schools.”

Having two offensive line coaches has helped put Florida out front, and an impressive year running the football doesn’t hurt either. Jones knows that Florida needs some depth on the offensive line, and he feels that they have a good system in place to develop him appropriately.

Jones says he won’t sign during the early signing period and instead hold out until February’s national signing day. That gives Florida some time to lock things in with him and makes the timing of the December visits a bit less impactful.

The 247Sports composite ranks Jones at No. 422 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 34 among offensive tackles. The On3 consensus is a bit more bullish on Jones, ranking him at No. 362 overall and No. 23 among those in his position group. On3 also designates Jones as a four-star prospect.

