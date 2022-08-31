OT Jesse Davis not the Steelers 1st choice to help oline

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, offensive tackle Jesse Davis was not the Pittsburgh Steelers top option to help add talent to the offensive line. Fowlers says the team wanted to trade for Dennis Daley who ended up being traded to the Tennessee Titans before settling on Davis.

Based on the commentary about Davis, he is no upgrade. The Steelers released their top two reserves, John Leglue and Joe Haeg and replaced them with a player who graded lower than both of them according to Pro Football Focus. The common sentiment from around Twitter by fans of the Miami Dolphins, who Davis played for is “pray for your quarterback room.”

The Steelers offensive line struggled throughout the preseason and it looks like it is going to be a long year for the offense.

#Steelers were eager to get OL help this week — they were the team that came up most often in regards to trades for that position. Multiple teams believed they were in on Dennis Daley (who went to TEN via trade). Eventually got Jesse Davis. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2022

