OT Javon Foster signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Offensive tackle Javon Foster, Jacksonville’s first fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft, signed his rookie deal with the Jaguars on Monday, the team announced.

Foster is the sixth member of Jacksonville’s 2024 draft class to sign with the club, following third round cornerback Jarrian Jones, fifth-rounders, cornerback Deantre Prince and running back/return specialist Keilan Robinson; sixth-round kicker Cam Little, seventh-round edge rusher Myles Cole.

The Jaguars coveted Foster to become a valuable depth piece on their offensive line, with the ability to play both tackle spots after appearing in 50 games in college.

“We view him as [a] swing tackle, a guy that can play left and right. He played primarily on the left side in college obviously, but went to the Senior Bowl and proved he could line up on the right side,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said about Foster after the draft.

Foster accumulated over 3,000 total snaps over six seasons with Missouri, including 2,939 offensive reps with 41 starts logged, 39 on the left and two on the right.

