Is OT the Jaguars’ biggest draft need after losing Jawaan Taylor?

The Jacksonville Jaguars said they wanted to keep the nucleus of their AFC South winning squad together, but a key player slipped away Monday.

While it won’t be official until at least Wednesday, starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor is leaving to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a four-year, $80 million deal that was simply out of the Jaguars’ price range.

Taylor, 25, put together a career-best year in 2022, allowing only 16 pressures in the regular season after allowing 133 through his first three years. The Jaguars reportedly “pushed hard” to keep Taylor and it didn’t take much reading between the lines to tell that quarterback Trevor Lawrence wanted his right tackle back in 2023 and beyond.

But now that he’s gone, how much of a priority is finding a replacement?

The Jaguars may already have their new starter on the roster. Cam Robinson will presumably return to his role as the left tackle after a meniscus tear cut his 2022 season short. On the other side, 2021 second-round pick Walker Little is the clear favorite to fill Taylor’s shoes.

Little, 23, stepped in and started three regular season games and two playoff games at left tackle in Robinson’s absence. Across his five starts, Little was credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing eight hurries and two sacks.

But almost all of Little’s NFL experience has been at left tackle and it’s no sure thing that he’d gel on the right side. And even if he does, the Jaguars’ depth chart is dangerously thin without a reliable backup like Little waiting in the wings.

Offensive tackle is far from the only need the Jaguars will have to address in the 2023 NFL Draft. Finding a cornerback to pair with Tyson Campbell, adding to an anemic pass rush, and filling out the depth chart at tight end are all important considerations for Jacksonville this April. Those needs pale in comparison to the offensive line, though.

Trevor Lawrence’s growth and health are the most important things for the long-term well-being of the Jaguars. Continuing to build up front and ensuring that the young quarterback stays upright are paramount.

