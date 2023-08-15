OT Jack Conklin in concussion protocol after leaving joint practice with Eagles

The Cleveland Browns will be without their starting right tackle for a bit of time as Jack Conklin has been placed in the concussion protocol. Leaving a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles a day ago, Conklin will now have to pass a series of tests to get his helmet back.

The concussion protocol has no timetable either as it can take a week or it can take a month for a player to be able to pass the exam. Rookie right tackle Dawand Jones has had a good preseason, and James Hudson III has starting experience at right tackle as well.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire