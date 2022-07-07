OT decommits from Colorado, includes Georgia in new top six

2023 three-star offensive tackle Naquil Betrand backed off of his pledge to Colorado this week, reopened his recruitment and named a new top-six.

Betrand had been committed to Colorado since March of this year, but the offensive tackle’s stock quickly rose and it did not take long for him to receive interest from other major college programs.

Betrand hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he attends Northeast High School.

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound offensive tackle ranks as the nation’s No. 879 overall player and as the No. 77 ranked offensive tackle, per 247Sports.

Betrand’s new top-six includes Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State.

Georgia offered Betrand a scholarship on May 31.

