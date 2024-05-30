OT Dan Moore calls new offense ‘oline friendly’

You can tell just by listening to the players talk, this is going to be a very different Pittsburgh Steelers offense. The addition of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has already breathed new life into this unit and big changes are coming.

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. spoke to the media on Wednesday and he called the offense very oline friendly with its emphasis on the power run game and play-action passing.

Moore seemed particularly upbeat and optimistic given he is currently fighting an uphill battle to hold onto his spot in the starting lineup. The Steelers drafted Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and paired with Broderick Jones appear to be the future for the Steelers.

It is somewhat odd that a guy who has started 49 of 49 games in his young career is a longshot to be the starter this season but such is the nature of the NFL. Moore is set to hit free agency at the end of the season as well.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire