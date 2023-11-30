OT Brandon Baldwin transferring from Michigan State football

Michigan State offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin has announced that he is transferring away from the program.

The Detroit (MI) native went to Southfield A&T High School before heading to Independence Community College (KS) to start his college career. From there, Baldwin came to Michigan State, where he played in 21 games over three seasons with MSU.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire