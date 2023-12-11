OT Brandon Baldwin removes name from NCAA transfer portal, returning to Michigan State footabll

On the same day that the Spartans learned that Ethan Boyd would be returning to Michigan State, the offensive line got another bolstering addition, learning that left tackle Brandon Baldwin has also removed his name from the transfer portal and will return to East Lansing for 2024. Baldwin started all 10 games he played in during the 2023 season, while starting in 5 games during the 2022 season.

Baldwin is an experienced offensive lineman that Smith will love to have a part of the program as he looks for a quick rebuild.

Michigan State offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin, who entered the transfer portal in late November, has withdrawn his name from the portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned @247sports. Baldwin has made 15 career starts for the Spartans, including 10 this season.… pic.twitter.com/ls8wK6G8uT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire