OT Braden Miller officially becomes a member of Michigan State football

The Michigan State Spartans earned another signature as the morning rolled on, offensive tackle Braden Miller has signed his NLI to Michigan State.

The Spartans took down Kansas State in a heads-up battle for the big lineman from Colorado.

Player Profile

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6’6″/290 pounds

Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

High School: Eaglecrest High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 973 nationally

Analysis: Miller has a big frame and the foundation to build upon into a solid offensive tackle. Physically, he is ready for the next level, it will now boil down to how well he learns the tackle position.

