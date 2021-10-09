OT Andrew Thomas hopes to play Sunday against Cowboys despite foot injury | Giants News Conference
Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas says the team's training is doing its best to get him ready for Sunday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, after injuring his foot in the win over New Orleans. Thomas also talks about making the necessary adjustments playing next to a new left guard, seemingly every week. He emphasized the importance of communication, especially on pre-snap reads. Thomas credits the improvement in his overall play to better technique and preparation.