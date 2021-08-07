Oswego County auto racing roundup: Sitterly, Wight chase repeats

Aug. 7—OSWEGO COUNTY — Defending champions Otto Sitterly and Larry Wight remain at or near the top of their respective points standings with slim margins as Oswego County local auto racing tracks approach the final stretch of the season.

Sitterly leads the Oswego Speedway Novelis Supermodified standings with 657 points to narrowly edge Dave Schullick Jr. (652), Brandon Bellinger (646) and Michael Barnes (632) in a tight race at the top.

Sitterly, who represents John Nicotra Racing in the No. 7, has won the last two track championships at Oswego in 2018 and 2019, and is aiming to extend his record to 10 points titles at the paved oval.

Wight, meanwhile, is tied with Jimmy Phelps for the lead at 460 points in the Brewerton DIRTCar modified series points chase. Wight trails leader Ronnie Davis III (451 points) in the Fulton points race by a single point as he aims to repeat as champion for the main event modified division at each track owned and operated by his family.

Here is a look at what to expect down the stretch run for each area track.

OSWEGO SPEEDWAY

Oswego Speedway will hold its first points race for the Novelis Supermodified class since July 10 on Saturday due to rain and other events in recent weeks.

The track is hosting "retro night," and an autograph signing on Saturday, which marks the first of three remaining scheduled nights of racing for regular points divisions.

Following track championship night on Aug. 21, Oswego will host the 65th annual Classic Weekend from Sept. 3-5, and then transform its surface for Super DIRT Week to begin in early October.

Oswego native Mike Bruce enters Saturday as the points leader for the 350 Supermodifieds Division, while Josh Sokolic leads the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supermodifieds series by a six-point edge over Dan Kapuscinski.

BREWERTON SPEEDWAY

Friday will mark the first of four nights of points races left at Brewerton through Sept. 3, including an idle date on Aug. 13 for the Monster Truck Nationals taking place at nearby Fulton.

The Super DIRT Car Series has also scheduled the $10K-to-win Demon 100 for Aug. 17 at Brewerton as a Super DIRT Week qualifier.

Wight and Phelps lead the SUPERDirt Car Modifieds with 460 points apiece, while Tim Sears Jr. is a close third with 444 points and pair of feature wins to his credit.

Zach Sobotka leads the Sportsman series points chase, Justin Williams is pacing the Mod Lites division, and Chuck Powelczyk is first in the Four-Cylinder class.

FULTON SPEEDWAY

Davis III has four points races remaining over the next month at Fulton Speedway to hold off Wight and Sears Jr. Davis III enters with 451 points followed by Wight at 450 and Sears Jr. in third at 442.

Matt Janczuk paces the Sportsman class with a two-point edge over Chris Mackey, and Chad Homan tops the Late Models standings for Fulton.

The regular Fulton season is slated to end on Sept. 4 and the annual Outlaw 200 weekend is scheduled for Oct. 1-2. The track will break from its regular racing schedule on Aug. 13 to host the Monster Truck Nationals.