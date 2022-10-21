Oswald Peraza is Yankees’ best shortstop option going forward
The Yankees might have solved their shortstop problem with Oswald Peraza. In his limited postseason appearances, the rookie has proven to be an above-average defensive shortstop. He’s no longer the shortstop of the future, he’s the shortstop of now.
Never was that more apparent than in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. In the first inning, Peraza made a dazzling defensive play to rob Jose Altuve of a hit. In the seventh, he made a play to get Chas McCormick out and aided Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo with an inning-ending double play. Altuve hit a screamer to Torres, who fielded it from the ground and flipped it to Peraza. He made an off-balance, spinning throw to Rizzo and the first baseman made a fantastic pick to complete the double play and keep the Yankees within striking distance down just one run.
Defense has to be prioritized with the Yankees down 0-2 to Houston in the series.
For the last two years — if not longer — we’ve heard about the Yankees’ two stud shortstop prospects, Peraza and Anthony Volpe. The club has been so high on them that they stayed away from making any deals for a middle infielder in free agency last winter, despite the fact that it was a historically good shortstop class. Instead, the Yankees traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a deal with the Minnesota Twins that included third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt. This was a stop-gap measure, addressing the present with an eye toward the future.
Offensively, Kiner-Falefa was fine. Defensively, he seemed to develop a case of the yips in high-pressure situations. Still, the Yankees preferred to play the 27-year-old over Peraza in the final month of the season for his experience. Kiner-Falefa was also the preferred shortstop in the ALDS against the Guardians, but after failing to convert grounders into outs in Game 3 he was benched in favor of Peraza.
It proved to be the correct decision with tight scores in Games 4 and 5 and the margin for error is just as thin — if not thinner — against the Astros. Manager Aaron Boone went back to Kiner-Falefa in Game 1 because of the matchup against Verlander and said he would continue to go day-by-day with two depending on the pitching.
However, Peraza has yet to get a hit in the postseason. He went 0-for-3 on Thursday. The Yankees had a chance to get his bat ready in the regular season but they gave the starts to Kiner-Falefa. This decision will undoubtedly be rehashed at a later date, but for now, it’s clear that Peraza is the best option at shortstop.