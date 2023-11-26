OSU's Mike Gundy says Big 12 'is excited' about avoiding OU football vs. Texas rematch

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State got one more Bedlam win Saturday night, even if the Cowboys weren’t playing the Sooners.

With the 20th-ranked Cowboys’ wild 40-34 double-overtime win over BYU in Boone Pickens Stadium, they locked up the final spot in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas.

In the process, kept OU from advancing instead.

But OSU coach Mike Gundy isn’t quite celebrating that part of the achievement. In fact, he insists he was unaware of the ramifications had the Cowboys not rallied from an 18-point deficit.

More: Mussatto: Can Oklahoma State football win Big 12 title? These Cowboys can't be counted out

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy watches players warm up before the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Championship Game scenarios were simple after Friday

Texas’ demolition of Texas Tech on Friday left either OSU or OU as the options to earn a spot in Jerry World.

“Was I supposed to know that before the game?” Gundy asked when questioned about avoiding a rematch of the Red River Rivalry between two programs leaving the Big 12.

After he was explained the scenario.

“I didn’t even know that,” Gundy said. “The Big 12 Conference has shown a lot of strength. I’m proud to be in it and proud of who’s coming into it, so I never really looked at it that way.

“But I’m going to guess the Big 12 Conference is excited about that. And I think it’s also good for us, the ones that are staying in the conference. I think it’s a positive thing.”

The Cowboys mostly stuck with that answer, too.

More: Inside the improbable football journey of Oklahoma State's Nathan Latu

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) scores a touchdown as BYU's Talan Alfrey (25) defends in the first overtime of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re moving forward,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “We got Texas next week and I’m thrilled we got a Big 12 holdover in that thing. It’s exciting to represent them.”

Gundy was also asked directly later about keeping OU — which OSU beat earlier this season in the series finale for the foreseeable future — out of the game.

He again said he was unaware of the scenario.

“I just like that our team’s playing,” Gundy said. “Things like that don’t really affect me much. I don’t really care about stuff like that.”

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jacob? He can be reached at junruh@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jacobunruh. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Jacob’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (ABC)

More: Oklahoma State football vs. Texas in Big 12 Championship Game: Time, TV & scouting report

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mike Gundy says Big 12 'excited' Oklahoma State football facing Texas