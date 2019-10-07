OSU's Jake Luton named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after six-touchdown day against UCLA

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after accounting for six of the Beavers' seven touchdowns in their 48-31 win over UCLA. Luton's five passing touchdowns were good for a career-best, and he capped the win with a 19-yard run to the end zone. He also became the first Beaver responsible for six touchdowns in a single game since Sean Mannion threw for six scores against Colorado in 2013. Remarkably, Luton has the longest active consecutive streak of pass attempts without an interception nationally. He is now at 166 dating back to the 2018 season.

