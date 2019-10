Oregon State redshirt senior quarterback Jake Luton and junior wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins watch footage of their own touchdowns from this season and do play-by-play, offering both constructive criticism and praise for each other. Catch more all-access moments from Corvallis during "The Pregame" on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

