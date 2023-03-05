OSU's Glenn Taylor Jr. joins Pac-12 Networks after career-high scoring performance vs. Cal
Oregon State student-athlete Glenn Taylor Jr. joined Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Ben Creighton after the Beavers' win on Senior Day against Cal on Saturday, March 4 in Corvallis.