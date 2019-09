Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth interview Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings, who talks about being 5-foot-6 "on a good day" and his approach to making big plays for the Beavers. Flemings hauled down one of the best catches of the 2019 season against Cal Poly and subsequently received a Randy Moss shoutout on Twitter.

