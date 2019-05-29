OSU's Adley Rutschman is 2019 Pac-12 Baseball Player & Co-Defensive Player of the Year

A year after being named the NCAA College World Series Most Outstanding Player, Rutschman claims the 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year and 2019 Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year awards. Rutschman claimed the Pac-12 batting title with a .419 batting average, which ranks fourth in the nation, and leads the country with an impressive .580 on-base percentage. Rutschman is just the second student-athlete and the first since fellow Beaver Nick Madrigal in 2017 to be named both Pac-12 Player of the Year and a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year since the creation of the Defensive award in 2013. On top of all that he does offensively, he leads the Pac-12 in putouts (483) and is tied for the lead with 13 runners caught stealing. Opponents are just 13-for-26 in stolen base attempts this season and have attempted only 19 steals against him in Pac-12 play.

