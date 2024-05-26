Osunde throws for bronze in Class 3A girls

May 25—SHIPPENSBURG — Teagan Osunde clearly wanted to make a statement.

On her first attempt of the day, Lewisburg's sophomore javelin-thrower opened with a heave of 143 feet, 8 inches to place herself firmly in the medal range.

Although she never exceeded the mark during her next five tries, it was enough to give her bronze during the PIAA Class 3A track and field championships.

Osunde wasn't the only 3A girls athlete to take home a medal as Shikellamy's 4x100 relay team finished in eighth and Selinsgrove's Abby Parise took sixth in the long jump.

"I'm just grateful for this opportunity, and for my coaches and my family because this would've definitely been a lot harder without them," Osunde said. "This was very important to me. I'm very proud of myself."

Osunde's first throw initially placed her in second behind Blue Mountain's Rosalind Gergely, who eventually won the state title. Even though none of her next five throws made it past 140 feet — she fouled on one of them — Osunde was bumped down only one spot as Bangor's Julia Pinter launched a 148-1 on her final attempt to take the silver.

It was Osunde's second time partaking in the state javelin competition after she didn't medal last year as a freshman.

"Throwing last year definitely helped me out a lot in terms of confidence and being less anxious," Osunde said. "Just because I have a better lay of the land and I know what to expect."

In its last-ever 4x100 relay, Shikellamy's team of Elli Ronk, Jilly Deivert, Lily Persing and Emma Koontz finished last of the eight teams in the final with a 48.82.

However, the four Braves were more than pleased about being a part of Shikellamy school history. It was the first-ever state medal achieved by a Braves girls relay squad.

"I don't think any of us are really disappointed," Ronk said. "Like we came in with a better seed, but we're still not mad."

Saturday was the last time the four girls got to run together as Ronk is a senior. Most of the members of the 4x100 will be back next season as Koontz has one more year left while Deivert and Persing have two more years remaining.

"Knowing that we were gonna be the fastest team in Shikellamy history from the beginning of this year and now until the end, it just feels really good with all the work we've put in," Ronk said. "All the time we've put in and effort and sweat, just leaving it out there today, and getting the medal is just really satisfying."

"I think that we always wanna do better — and that is what drives us," Deivert added. "I think that going forward we just wanna keep trying to beat ourselves."

Before her final attempt in the long jump, Parise wasn't in the medal range. However, on her final try of her high school career, Parise jumped 18-4, which catapulted her to sixth place and set a new personal best.

It was Parise's first state medal. Last season, Parise didn't make it out of the preliminaries in both hurdles.

"I knew coming into it I was going to need to get a huge PR to even make finals," Parise said. "I'm just really glad that I was able to do that.

"I was behind by a quarter of an inch. I was sitting in ninth place, and I knew I was going to have to do something big to place. So I knew I was gonna have to push."

There were a few more 3A athletes who competed in Saturday's finals, but didn't medal. Lewisburg's 4x800 relay team of Lauren Schwartz, Katherine Batkowski, Alanna Jacob and Jenna Binney finished in 27th with a 10:04.41. Also for Lewisburg, Baylee Espinosa didn't finish her race in the 3,200. Danville's Victoria Bartholomew took 25th in the 3,200 with a 11:23.83.

Shamokin's Alexis Bressi ended up in 22nd in the 800 after clocking in at 2:20.91.