O'Sullivan and Green withdraw from Wales squad for Ukraine

Goalkeeper Laura O’Sullivan and midfielder Josie Green will not feature for Wales against Ukraine [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Uefa Women's Euro qualifier: Ukraine v Wales

Venue: Rodan-Groklin Stadium, Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland Date: Tuesday, 4 June Kick off: 19:00 BST

Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary.

Highlights: S4C from from 22:00 BST and later on demand.

Wales will be without Laura O’Sullivan and Josie Green for Tuesday's 2025 Women's European Championship qualifier away to Ukraine.

Leicester City midfielder Green is injured and did not feature in Friday's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Llanelli, while Cardiff City Ladies goalkeeper O’Sullivan - an unused substitute on Friday - has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.

Blackburn Rovers forward Georgia Walters has been added to the squad travelling to Poland.

Ukraine are playing their home game in Grodzisk Wielkopolski because of the country's war with Russia.

Wales are top of Group B4 with seven points from three games, with Rhian Wilkinson's side having fought back from conceding a third-minute goal against Ukraine to equalise through Kayleigh Barton's penalty.