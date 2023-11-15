OSU, WSU granted full control of Pac-12
Oregon sports columnist John Canzano joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain how Oregon State and Washington State were granted full control of the Pac-12 and how the two schools could rebuild the conference.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
By Tuesday evening, the future of Washington State and Oregon State will be more known — as well as the existence of the Pac-12.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
Utah hosts Oregon as a home underdog for the first time since the 2018 season.
No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since 2016.
