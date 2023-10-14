Can OSU get a win in West Lafayette? Follow Ohio State vs. Purdue live here

Ohio State is back on the road.

After winning their fifth game of the 2023 season against Maryland Oct. 7, the Buckeyes head to West Lafayette, Indiana to face Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Follow along for live updates from Ohio State vs. Purdue here.

Will Ohio State be able to run the ball vs. Purdue?

While we earlier noted the injuries to Ohio State's offensive backfield, it should also be mentioned that run defense is an area where Purdue has struggled this year. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 87 nationally and No. 11 in the Big Ten in the number of rushing yards they allow per game (153.83).

They are slightly better against the pass, and rank No. 77 and No. 9, respectively, in that category.

Here's what Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline said when asked to evaluate the Buckeyes' rushing attack.

Ohio State vs. Purdue game spread

Ohio State remains a significant favorite in its next road game against Purdue.

Per BetMGM, the Buckeyes are 19.5-point favorites against the Boilermakers with the over/under set at 51.5 points.

While they are undefeated through five games, the Buckeyes have covered the spread twice in 2023: Western Kentucky (-30) and Maryland (-17).

Purdue has covered the spread in each of its wins against Virginia Tech and Illinois this season.

Ohio State vs. Purdue game predictions

Here’s how the Columbus Dispatch staff is predicting Ohio State vs. Purdue will go Saturday afternoon.

Bill Rabinowitz: Ohio State 38, Purdue 10

Joey Kaufman: Ohio State 45, Purdue 17

Rob Oller: Ohio State 43, Purdue 10

Colin Gay: Ohio State 48, Purdue 10

Sam King (Journal & Courier): Ohio State 38, Purdue 17

Ohio State vs. Purdue game history

Recently, the series between Ohio State and Purdue has been competitive.

After winning 10 of 11 meetings between 1989-2003, the Buckeyes have lost four of their last 10 matchups against the Boilermakers, including a 49-20 loss to Purdue Oct. 20, 2018 in their last game in West Lafayette.

Ohio State beat Purdue in their most recent meeting 59-31 in Columbus Nov. 13, 2021.

Overall, Ohio State has won 40 of 57 overall meetings against Purdue.

Ohio State may be down two running backs Saturday afternoon

The Buckeyes listed TreVeyon Henderson as questionable leading into their road game against the Boilermakers, while Miyan Williams is out.

Those are two of OSU's top three rushers. While Henderson has 295 yards this season, Williams has 96. Sandwiched between them is Chip Trayanum with 207, and he will presumably called upon quite a bit today. Although, Ohio State is intending to redshirt Dallan Hayden, he is also available.

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka is also out after suffering an apparent leg injury against Maryland.

The Buckeyes will also be without Nolan Baudo, T.C. Caffey, Kyion Grayes, Zak Herbstreit, Joe Royer, Will Smith Jr., Reis Stocksdale and Kourt Williams II.

Defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie is questionable, a designation the team announced Saturday morning.

What time does Ohio State play Purdue?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Oct. 14; Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Ohio State vs. Purdue on?

The Ohio State vs. Purdue game will stream on Peacock and is not available on network or cable TV.

How much is Peacock?

Ohio State fans will have to purchase the Peacock premium plan to watch the Purdue game.

Peacock's premium plan is $5.99 per month and offers subscribers access to live sporting events such as Big Ten football, Premier League games, Sunday Night Football and golf.

Peacock also offers a premium plus plan for $11.99 per month that additionally offers content without ads, the user's local NBC channel and the ability to download and watch select movies and TV shows offline.

Does Peacock have a free trial for Ohio State vs. Purdue?

There is no free trial for Peacock premium.

What other Ohio State events will air on Peacock?

Buckeyes fans may want to keep their Peacock subscriptions longer than one month because OSU men's basketball will play five games on Peacock during the 2023-24 season:

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M; 7 p.m., Nov. 10

Ohio State at Nebraska; 7 p.m., Jan. 23

Ohio State vs. Illinois; 7 p.m., Jan. 30

Ohio State vs. Indiana; 7 p.m., Feb. 6

Ohio State at Wisconsin; 9 p.m., Feb. 13

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Purdue on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcast live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

