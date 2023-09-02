Will OSU start off the 2023 season with a win? Follow Ohio State football vs. Indiana live

The wait is over. The 2023 Ohio State football season is here.

Two hundred and forty five days ago, the Buckeyes ended their season with a 50-yard field goal miss by kicker Noah Ruggles, losing to Georgia 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, and missing a chance to play for a national championship.

Now, Ohio State will take the field Saturday on the road against Indiana without players such as quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Instead, players such as wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and running back TreVeyon Henderson are expected to help lead the Buckeyes back to the Playoff in December, even with a seemingly ongoing quarterback battle between Kyle McCord, the starter vs. the Hoosiers, and Devin Brown.

Follow along for live updates of Ohio State vs. Indiana from Bloomington here.

Ohio State is a significant favorite for its season opener against Indiana Saturday.

The Buckeyes are 30.5-point favorites against the Hoosiers with the money line set at -10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 59.5 points.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the spread is set at 29.5 points with the money line at -10000 and the over/under at 59.5 points.

Ohio State’s last season-opening loss was in 1999

It has been a long time since Ohio State has lost a season-opening game.

The Buckeyes’ last loss to begin a season was in 1999 when they lost to Miami 23-12 on a neutral site in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Since then, Ohio State has won 23 straight season-opening games.

Hot and humid day for college football

It's a steamy 90 degrees in Bloomington, which means staying hydrated is a priority. I asked former OSU lineman/current OSU radio voice Jim Lachey the record for IVs received during a game. Answer: 12. Did he appreciate the sideline cooling benches on days like this? "Didn't have those. We were lucky to get Gatorade." -- Rob Oller

What Urban Meyer thinks of Ohio State QB Kyle McCord

Urban Meyer expects a big day in Kyle McCord’s 2023 debut. But it’s not solely because of McCord.

"First of all, (McCord is) throwing to the best player in college football — I felt he was the best player last year, Marvin Harrison Jr," the former Ohio State coach said on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” Saturday. "But he's also got the best wide receiver room in college football again. The best thing about Ohio State's new, young quarterback, they feel the running game is back. TreVeyon Henderson has had a great training camp. They don't have one, twom three. They have four tail backs they feel great about."

Meyer said the only question Ohio State has heading into its season opener against the Hoosiers Saturday is the lack of experience on the offensive line, bringing in Josh Simmons, Josh Fryar and Carson Hinzman to fill spots previously held by Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler in 2022.

But if the offensive line shows consistency, Meyer said, Ohio State's offense should perform well not only against Indiana, but for the rest of the season.

"How will the offensive line perform?" Meyer asked. "If they perform well, with those great running backs, Kyle McCord's going to have a big year and a big day today."Meyer did not mention redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Brown, who Day said will play against the Hoosiers Saturday after battling against McCord for the starting quarterback spot.

When was Ohio State’s last loss to Indiana?

Ohio State has not lost a game to Indiana since 1988.

After losing back-to-back matchups against the Hoosiers in 1987-88, the Buckeyes won 28 of their next 29 games against Indiana, tying the Hoosiers in 1990. Ohio State’s 27-game win streak does not include its vacated 2010 win against Indiana.

The Buckeyes' 27-game win streak against the Hoosiers is their longest conference win streak by 16 games.

In those 27 games, Ohio State has won by an average of nearly 23 points, with Indiana coming within a touchdown or less five times.

Ohio State vs. Indiana injury report

Ohio State will be without four scholarship players against Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes, defensive lineman Will Smith Jr., linebacker Kourt Williams and safety Jayden Bonsu are listed as unavailable ahead of the Buckeyes’ opener against the Hoosiers.

Running back T.C. Caffey, tight end Zak Herbstreit, wide receiver Joop Mitchell and wide receiver Reis Stocksdale are also out.

What time does Ohio State play Indiana?

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Bloomington

How can I watch the OSU vs. Indiana game?

Ohio State's season opener against Indiana is on CBS.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Indiana game without cable? Is OSU vs. IU streaming?

Ohio State will open the 2023 season on national television.

The Buckeyes' matchup against Indiana will be available on any platform that offers CBS such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Indiana game on CBS?

Ohio State and Indiana get CBS' top college football crew for their 2023 season opener.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Indiana game:

Brad Nessler (play-by-play)

Gary Danielson (analysis)

Jenny Dell (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Indiana on the radio

Ohio State football is on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

Here's who will announce Ohio State vs. Indiana:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, 12 p.m., FOX

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

