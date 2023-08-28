OSU QB battle remains unresolved as opener against IU approaches

The identity of Ohio State's starting quarterback for the season opener Saturday against Indiana will remain a mystery for at least another day.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day did not divulge who'll take the first snap against the Hoosiers on the Buckeye Roundtable radio show Monday.

"Not tonight, guys," Day said with a chuckle when asked if he wanted to announce the starting quarterback.

Junior Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Devin Brown have been competing to succeed C.J. Stroud as the Buckeyes’ starter. The battle has been tight all year. Day has said that each time one came close to distancing himself, the other would catch up.

"When you have somebody that you're competing against every day in practice, that brings out the best in you because you can't take any play off," Day said. "Every play matters."

Aug 3, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; The Ohio State quarterback position is unsettled this year: competing for the job is (from left) sophomore Devin Brown (6), junior Kyle McCord (33), freshman Lincoln Kienholz (12) and senior Tristan Gebbia (13). They were doing drills during the first football practice of the 2023 season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

McCord has completed 41 of 58 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions at Ohio State. He started against Akron as a freshman, filling in for Stroud, who had an injured shoulder. McCord completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards in that game, a 59-7 victory.

McCord grew up in New Jersey near Philadelphia and attended St. Joseph’s Prep, an elite program in that city. He was considered the eighth-best quarterback and No. 49 overall prospect in 2021, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and he was teammates with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Brown played in two games last year as the Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback behind Stroud and McCord. He took 15 snaps, all run plays.

Brown missed the last week of spring practice, including the spring game, after fracturing the pinkie finger on his throwing hand. He was unable to throw for about a month and clearly made up whatever ground he lost.

Brown was the sixth-rated quarterback and 43rd overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings in 2022. He is an Arizona native whose coach his first three seasons in high school was former Buckeye quarterback Joe Germaine. Brown transferred to Corner Canyon High School in Utah for his senior year. Corner Canyon won the state title and Brown was the Utah Player of the Year.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said his team will be prepared for whichever quarterback plays for Ohio State.

"Whoever it’s going to be is going to be a very, very talented player," Allen said Monday. "They are going to have some new players at other positions, but they are going to be very, very talented new guys, even though we haven’t seen them play a lot for Ohio State.

"There’s not many times where we have a quarterback that we really don’t know a lot about. You have to go back to high school film for a lot of these guys, for both of these guys. I think that makes it unique. And they’re also different quarterbacks as well. They have different skill sets.

"Both can throw the ball extremely well and one’s more athletic than the other from a running perspective. Both can elude things. That does create challenges, without question. But we have to have a great plan for that, and a great plan for both."

