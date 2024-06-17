OSU’s Hunter Armstrong recovers from poor start to advance to backstroke finals at Trials

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — After slipping at the start, Hunter Armstrong rallied from last to second place to earn a spot in Monday night’s final of the men’s 100 meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

The former Buckeye and world champion had trouble getting off the wall at the beginning of his semifinal heat on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, explaining that a camera placed on the starting block led to his poor start.

Ohio State’s Neal Shipley earns low amateur status at U.S. Open in Pinehurst

“I kinda knew something was off from the beginning. The camera they put on the block is right where I wanted to put my hand. So I kinda pushed it a little bit. As soon as I took my mark, the wedge moved,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong was eighth at the halfway mark of the race but swam furiously to place second in his heat with a time of 53.57, the fourth fastest time overall in the semifinals.

“I’m fortunate that I was able to get the job done and I’ll have a second chance tomorrow,” Armstrong said.

The Dover, Ohio native is looking to make his second Olympic appearance with Team USA and won seven medals at this year’s world championships in Doha, including an individual gold medal in the 100m backstroke.

Monday night’s final can be seen on NBC4 with coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.