OSU football's Bryan Nardo returns to Iowa State with the defense he learned there

AMES, Iowa — The five-hour car rides home were Mike LoPorto’s favorite part.

“By the time we got back, we had all the problems already fixed,” LoPorto said with a chuckle.

Three times in the spring of 2019, LoPorto and Bryan Nardo made the 650-mile round-trip drive from Emporia, Kansas, to Ames, Iowa, seeking knowledge.

The two men were co-defensive coordinators at Division II Emporia State, and they were changing to the 3-3-5 defensive scheme Jon Heacock had honed at Iowa State.

On those drives home, they dissected the details of their new information, brainstormed ideas to meld it to their personnel and assessed the best ways to implement it using the football principles they believed in most.

Yet never on any of those long car rides did either of them envision that a few short years later, Nardo would be coaching against the program that inspired his defensive system.

Now in his first year as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator, Nardo will be back in Ames to take on Iowa State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium, televised by FS1, in OSU’s first Big 12 game of the season, and Nardo’s first-ever game against a Big 12 opponent.

“Ain’t it wild? It’s kinda cool to see it come full circle,” LoPorto told The Oklahoman this week, reflecting on those trips to Ames with his friend.

In a full-circle moment, Bryan Nardo's first game as defensive coordinator at OSU comes at the place Nardo went to learn the intricacies of the scheme.

While the change to the 3-3-5 was important for Emporia State — LoPorto still runs it there — Nardo’s desire to master it was one of several moments that put him on a path to getting noticed by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy last January.

Yet one of the first key events on the timeline of Nardo’s journey to Stillwater occurred 18 years before Gundy even knew Nardo existed.

In 2005, Nardo’s older brother, Matt, was hired as a graduate assistant at Muskingum College, a Division III program in Concord, Ohio. It was his first job out of college at Ohio University, where he had been a student assistant under Frank Solich.

The Muskingum head coach Jon Heacock's older brother, Jeff.

And during Matt’s time there, he became acquainted with Tyson Veidt, a Muskingum alumnus who was working his way up the coaching ranks at the time, ultimately landing as the linebackers coach at Iowa State in 2016.

After the 2017 season at Emporia State, head coach Garin Higgins encouraged Nardo and LoPorto to shift from their 4-2-5 scheme to a three-man front. They installed a more traditional 3-4 base for 2018, but it wasn’t quite what Nardo and the staff were looking for.

“We kind of dated a three-man front,” Higgins said. “We needed to marry it.”

Around that time, Matt Nardo — who was the offensive coordinator at Emporia State through the 2017 season and is now the head coach at Bluffton College in northwestern Ohio — sent his brother a video clip of a specific run defense Iowa State was using.

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo coaches during an Oklahoma State Cowboys Spring football practice at the at the Sherman Smith Training Center in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, March, 27, 2023.

“He said, ‘Hey, I think this is what you’re looking for,’” Bryan recalled. “There it was. I became obsessed and got as much film of it as I could.”

From a distance, Matt became Bryan’s offensive opposition. Matt could explain his thoughts on attacking the 3-3-5 from an offensive coordinator’s perspective while Bryan would study the possible adjustments.

“It was everything Bryan had always taught, just with a different front structure and a different alignment on the back end,” Matt said. “It was a little bit of an ‘I got this’ moment for him when he saw that clip.

“It all came together for him and from that point, he started building it.”

That’s where the Muskingum connections came into play.

Through the friends and family links, Bryan lined up a meeting with Veidt at Iowa State to discuss the 3-3-5 prior to the start of Emporia State’s spring practice in 2019. And that turned into another meeting. And another, with Jon Heacock getting involved as well.

“I was fortunate enough to spend some time talking to Coach Heacock and get some questions answered,” Bryan said. “He was a very welcoming, good person who was willing to talk ball with a small-school guy.”

For the second and third trips to Ames, the Emporia coaches took film of what they had done in spring ball while installing the 3-3-5 to further dive into the depths of Heacock’s experience with the scheme.

Head coach Matt Campbell briefly met Nardo on one of the trips as well. And even though Campbell knows he has to face the defense his program inspired, he understands the incredible value of letting other coaches inside your program to learn in meetings like Nardo and LoPorto had with Campbell’s staff.

“This is a copy-cat profession, and if you’re hungry to grow and learn, you can take different things from different people, but you gotta be willing to get out and grow and learn,” Campbell said. “I feel like all the great coaches have the ability to do that or want to do that.

“I did get the opportunity to meet (Nardo) when he came to see us. You could tell he was a very energetic and dynamic young coach. Really excited for him and think he’ll do a great job.”

While the structure and many philosophies of the defense mimic what Heacock does, Nardo and LoPorto stayed true to some of their personal principles in designing how they would implement the scheme.

“We tried to marry a lot of their stuff to what we do and what we understand,” LoPorto said. “Bryan wanted to keep a lot of those principles similar, so we tried to make it sound in a way that worked with the 3-3-5 from the Iowa State model. And then we were able to add, subtract and change.

“So what we did was try to make it comfortable to what we understood and how we knew we could teach it sound.”

Nardo left Emporia State in 2020, spending two seasons at Youngstown State before landing at Division II Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, last season. And in his travels, he has continued to update and adjust his system. Likewise, LoPorto has done the same at Emporia, and the two often serve as a sounding board for the other when talking about their respective defenses.

But much of what they do was designed on those car rides back from Ames.

“We took a four-month dive into this thing, really started from scratch, built it from alignments to coverages to blitzes into what it is today,” LoPorto said. “Going up to Iowa State was an experience, an opportunity that any young coach could not appreciate more. We were young coaches and we walked into a Big 12 school and they had open arms.

“Those opportunities are hard to find, so we knew we needed to cherish it.”

And on Saturday, Nardo will be back at Jack Trice Stadium, not as a student but as an opponent.

“It’s gonna be a cool experience to go compete against them, but at the end of the day, all that matters is us,” Nardo said.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, just keep getting better.”

OSU vs. Iowa State

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa (FS1)

