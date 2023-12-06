OSU football postseason notebook

Dec. 5—Now that Oklahoma State's football season is effectively over — aside from the Houston Bowl against Texas A&M — there are two main takeaways that come to mind.

First, it was the most remarkable in-season turnaround of the Gundy-era and, maybe, program history. And second, the roster needs more talent and/or development, which can be said for most.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn highlighted the need for the second one shortly after the Big 12 Championship Game.

"Texas is a really good football team, probably the best team that I've seen in my 13 years here, but we were there step-for-step in the beginning, but (the game) just kind of got away from us," Dunn said. "We're just not really built right now to play that kind of air-it-all-over-the-yard game."

If a team was able to shut down Ollie Gordon this season, they beat OSU. If the 2024 Cowboys can add an explosive passing offense to Gordon, they could be a special group.

But before they can do that, they have to be sure Gordon will be in Stillwater in 2024.

"You worry about him. The kid loves it here and he's killing it, and he's done everything for us and knows he's gonna get the ball again next year," Dunn said. "Everything points in the direction of the Cowboys, but there's a price for everything I suppose."

A winter's spring practiceMaybe it's just the fact that OSU slid from the Alamo Bowl to the Texas Bowl, but it seems like most bowl games no longer come with the hype that they used to.

Coach Mike Gundy said the team is thrilled to play another game, but there will be many changes in program activity this month compared to years past — starting with rest.

"I've never given a team seven days (off). I'll probably give them eight days off. Normally it's just been four or five and we're back at it," Gundy said. "This team, they need a break. They're tired. We practiced harder in the last eight weeks than I have ever as a head coach in 19 years."

The biggest change will be how the team practices once it returns on Monday. Gundy said practices will look closer to how they did before games were played this year.

"We will use these next few weeks as a spring practice — and we'll have a gameplan for Texas A&M — but we'll change our approach compared to what its been in the past just based on what we think is best for the program moving forward," Gundy said. "We'll share reps instead of just giving all the reps to the majority of the 1s and 2s."

In the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Cowboys were forced to play their backup quarterback and a host of young wide receivers and defensive backs.

This approach will likely help them with maintaining cohesion over the next few weeks, especially if a player decides to enter the transfer portal late.

"We have to rethink everything we do now," Gundy said. "Things have changed over the last few years because, instead of us talking about things that are directly related to the bowl, we're talking about players being available, players not being available going in the draft, portal transfers. We could have players two weeks from now decide to not play in this game."

With all of those new variables, it's hard for fans to be as invested in a bowl game that is played a month after the regular season ended and rosters and coaching staffs, including Texas A&M's, are turned over.

Gundy said the team has to think of this time frame from a business perspective more than a football one because of the way the sport is trending.

"The genie's out of the bottle," Gundy said. "But the only way that I think you could get it to go back would be to not open the portal 'til we're done with the season. I don't think that's possible, but I think that would be the only way that we could fix it."

Nixon's absence explained; Vailahi's emergenceKasey Dunn gave an interesting response Saturday when Sellout Crowd's Berry Tramel asked him if running back Jaden Nixon was injured.

"That's a bossman question," he said, referring to Gundy.

Surely he'd say "yes" if he was injured, this reporter thought to himself.

Gundy then confirmed at his Monday press conference that Nixon was healthy.

"He had personal reasons for not being there. His health is fine, and we'd love to have him back," Gundy said. "I'm anticipating seeing him in the next three to four days, and then he and I can sit down and talk. Hopefully, he'll be back practicing with us next week. I don't have a sure answer at this time."

Freshman Sesi Vailahi took Nixon's place in the Big 12 Championship Game and had four total touches for 19 yards, including the first two receptions of his career.

Gundy said he was pleased with Vailahi's performance.

"He wasn't scared. He ran the ball, he made cuts, he ran physically, he caught the ball with a guy right in his face," Gundy said. "He had a good look in his eyes and on his face. He didn't have any fear."

Vailahi was the youngest player to be involved with the offense this season, and Dunn said he's looking forward to seeing more from him.

"You just never want to rely on freshmen too much, but he has shown it over about the last month or so that he can carry," Dunn said. "The kid did a good job."