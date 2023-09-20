OSU football notebook: A quarterback update, the O-line's execution and more

Sep. 19—Leading up to Oklahoma State football's eventual Week 1 win over Central Arkansas, 19th-year coach Mike Gundy wasn't sure who the Cowboy's starting quarterback would be.

On that particular day in late August, Gundy said he thought the three-man battle to lead OSU's offense would settle in — at the most — after a few games.

With the Cowboys starting Big 12 Conference play at Iowa State this Saturday (3 p.m., FS1), Gundy shared during his weekly media availability on Monday afternoon that everyone can expect to see each Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and his son, Gunnar.

"There's nothing changed," Gundy said, "I guess is what I'm saying."

That's what OSU's offense has been thus far, and that doesn't appear to be changing in the immediate future, even on the heels of the program's largest nonconference loss since 1991.

Bowman, who started in the Cowboys' 33-7 drubbing from South Alabama in Week 3, was 6 of 12 with 42 yards and an interception. Another outing of his was plagued by drops, including one from wideout Jaden Bray that would've been a walk-in touchdown.

Gunnar, who took over for Bowman following a shower of boos, was 9 of 18 for 64 yards.

After "feeling under the weather," Gundy said, Rangel was 1 of 5 for 8 yards in limited action, his first drive not coming until there were nine minutes remaining and OSU already trailing by three scores.

Collectively, the trio was 16 of 35 with 114 yards and Bowman's interception. The Cowboys' evaluation process, which Gundy has said goes beyond the box score, showed something different than what was on display at Boone Pickens Stadium.

"They were all pretty good," Gundy said.

Minor, not major problemsOSU's minor problems will seemingly sort themselves out.

One of those, for example, would be the Cowboys' tackling, which has progressively gotten better as each week passes. After breaking down what happened against South Alabama, Gundy doesn't think there's anything that he, his staff and the players can't fix.

"I don't think we have majors. I mean, I'm just being honest," Gundy said of OSU's problems. "What we did out there Saturday was ugly; I'm not saying anything other than that. But I'm saying it's not — I don't see it as a major issue.

"When I watched the tape, I felt a lot better than I did when I went home. I think everything that we're doing, we can improve enough to play and compete and give ourselves a chance to win games."

Shettron ready if needed in AmesRedshirt freshman wideout Talyn Shettron grew up watching the Cowboys from down the road as a kid from Edmond. Now, he's primed to play a large part in OSU's aerial attack if the opportunity presents itself against Iowa State.

De'Zhaun Stribling, the Cowboys' leading receiving through the first two weeks, was injured during the first quarter of the South Alabama loss and never returned. Gundy said Stribling "should progress fine this week."

But if not, Shettron — who had one catch for 15 yards in Week 3, though two long receptions were negated by penalties — won't shy away from the challenge.

"I'm fully confident in my abilities and what I could do for this team," Shettron said Monday night. "It's obviously a cool experience, but I can't let the moment be too big. You know, just go out there and play football like I've done for years."

O-line mishaps on execution, not preparationThe Cowboys knew South Alabama was going to be physical. Gundy said ahead of the matchup that the Jaguars "want to hit you in the mouth."

That's exactly what they did.

It didn't matter who OSU's quarterback was. An early deficit and South Alabama's run-preventing defensive scheme, Gundy said, allowed the Jags to pin their ears back and bring pressure all night long.

South Alabama had four sacks and held the Cowboys to a meager 202 yards of offense. It wasn't anything to do with the preparation, though, at least not for veteran offensive lineman Preston Wilson.

"We honestly did have great, physical practices last week. We really did everything we could do to prepare. With all honesty, I went into the game feeling pretty confidently that we practiced hard," Wilson said Monday. "We were prepared. We just didn't execute. We didn't do the things we should've done."

Gundy clarifies Bowman's INTThere's no denying that Bowman's first turnover of the season was a costly one. A pass intended for Shettron was picked off by the Jags and returned to the Cowboys 17.

South Alabama scored on the very next play and, after a failed extra point, led 16-0.

After reviewing the play on Sunday, Gundy actually doesn't think it was Bowman's fault.

"The wideout got a little bit off his path, and then the corner got in a trail mode and got scared and looked back," Gundy said. "Bowman threw the ball on time, and the corner got in a bad position and looked back — threw the ball right to him."

