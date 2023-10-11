OSU football notebook: Gundy says there is 'not a reason' for Bowman to not be QB1

Oct. 10—There wasn't a quarterback-centric brigade of questions thrown at Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy during his weekly media availability Monday afternoon.

The air did need to be cleared, though. For clarity's sake.

Asked if the Cowboys' starter would, indeed, be Alan Bowman moving forward, Gundy's answer was rather simple, the simplest it's been since Spencer Sanders was in Stillwater.

"Yes," Gundy said.

"I mean, best as I know. I haven't talked to anybody about it, but I would venture to say yes."

Those remarks put Bowman on track to start his fifth consecutive game when OSU hosts No. 23 Kansas on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1) in Boone Pickens Stadium, though it will only be his third outing as the full-time starter.

In the Pokes' 29-21 win over Kansas State, Bowman was 19 of 35 with 235 yards passing.

Against the Wildcats, the Cowboys' offensive plan, along with establishing the run, was for Bowman to get the ball out quickly. That was the only way to fend off K-State's formidable front seven, and it served as a preview of what OSU's offense could look like moving forward.

"We felt like his experience and him seeing things a little quicker, based on repetitions through his career, gives him a chance to get rid of the ball a little earlier than some of the other two guys," Gundy said. "When we were trying to minimize and limit negative-yardage plays, we thought that gave us the best chance."

The tough part of naming Bowman the starter, Gundy said, is breaking the news that it wouldn't be either of his son, Gunnar, or redshirt freshman Garret Rangel.

"The other two didn't really do anything to not play, but (Bowman) has practiced really well," Gundy said. "We had to tell the other other guys, 'Hey, we're just gonna go with him.' That's the hard part."

The quarterback competition loomed over the Cowboys through the spring, summer, fall and first five games of 2023. Now, heading into the thick of Big 12 play, the Pokes have their guy.

"There would have to be something odd happen now. There's not a reason for us to do something. He's played fine," Gundy said. "We're kind of molding everything around him and what we think he can do."

O-line leads K-State takeaways

After watching the film, Gundy said it confirmed most of what he thought in the immediate aftermath of the win over Kansas State. The takeaway OSU's 19th-year coach first thought of came via the offensive line.

OSU had its best rushing output of the season, carrying the ball 40 times for 174 yards, an average of 4.4 yards per carry. It was the Cowboys' most rushing yards in a game since last season's loss to West Virginia.

The Pokes have had three games with at least 170 yards rushing since the beginning of 2022. For comparison's sake, they had five games with 200-plus in 2021, including a wallopping 447 against TCU.

"The offensive line played really good, covered guys up, did a good job of protecting (Bowman), moved them around some," Gundy said. "The challenge for us now is to do it again."

LB Justin Wright out for the year

The Cowboys figured they'd be without linebacker Justin Wright for a little bit. Following the season-opening win over Central Arkansas, the Tulsa transfer shared via social media that he was injured and, based on a self-proclaimed timetable, would return against K-State.

He ended up playing at Iowa State, though he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, before the wild over Kansas State to say he'll be sidelined for the rest of the year after having surgery on his right leg — and that he'd be using a medical redshirt to return in 2024.

Wright was listed as a potential starter on OSU's first depth chart of the season. His 2023 concludes with two tackles in less than two games played.

"He doesn't feel comfortable, and he needs more rehab. He's just not comfortable enough. You can't put 'em out there if they're not comfortable," Gundy said. "We would love to have (Wright) back out there and running around and giving us some plays, but it just didn't work out."

OSU's red zone streak snapped

The Pokes entered the K-State matchup having converted on all 11 of their trips to the red zone, five being rushing touchdowns, four being through the air and the other two being courtesy of kicker Alex Hale.

That streak grew to 13 before snapping.

OSU's offense didn't find the end zone after a 15-play, 72-yard scoring drive on their first possession. Hale nailed a field goal seven minutes later before his next attempt got blocked. Aside from the streak, the Pokes settled for six field goal attempts, with four drives ending in the red zone.

"They kicked our ass. I mean, that one's real simple. I'm being honest," Gundy said. "Scheme-wise, maybe we could've adjusted a couple things, but we didn't get any movement."

New kid on the block

Safety Cameron Epps had a significant impact on the Cowboys keeping K-State's offense in check, so much so that he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

The redshirt freshman finished with five tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

"The thing that he did that's getting everybody's attention is he finished his plays," Gundy said. "Most the time, guys like that — early in their career — that had the ability to finish plays will do that throughout their career. We're excited about where he's at."

Red River review

Since Oklahoma State played Friday, Gundy used the Saturday off to take in games that he wouldn't have been able to during any regular week. So, he tuned into the final Big 12 edition of the Red River Rivalry.

It was different than year's past, though. He's had to prepare for playing both Texas and Oklahoma every year since taking over at OSU in 2005. The Cowboys, however, don't get a crack at the Longhorns this season.

With a pen and notepad next to him, Gundy had one note on the Sooners.

"Their quarterback's a hell of a player," he said of Dillon Gabriel. "That was an easy one."

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.