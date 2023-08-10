OSU football notebook: Cole Birmingham looking forward to comeback

Aug. 9—Oklahoma State offensive lineman Cole Birmingham is ready to play in his first game in 609 days.

"I cannot wait," Birmingham said at OSU Media Day. "I'm a big team player guy, so not being able to be around the team last year and all that season just really took a toll on me."

The last time he was seen on the field was the Fiesta Bowl, when he was the only offensive player to start every game for the Cowboys in 2021 and regarded as the long-term left tackle. A lot has changed since then.

Birmingham — who tore his right ACL during spring training in 2022 — will likely not be protecting the starting quarterback's blindside this season. He said he feels 100 percent recovered, but that role should go to Dalton Cooper, the redshirt senior transfer from Texas State who started all 36 games at left tackle.

Birmingham went through spring training this year at left guard and flirted with right guard thus far into fall camp, though said he's most comfortable as a tackle. But his versatility gives him the best chance to make his season debut among the starters on Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas.

"As an offensive lineman, (playing multiple positions) is one of the best things you can do," he said after practice Tuesday. "If you can play every position, you'll have somewhere to play."

And at Oklahoma State, versatility is a necessity, not a luxury for a team that has dealt with significant offensive line injuries in three straight seasons. This includes another injury to Birmingham, who tore every ligament in his left ankle in the 2020 season opener and missed every game until the Cheez-It Bowl.

Birmingham said this year's offensive line should have the depth to deal with injuries. Some was lost when Caleb Etienne, who started every game last season at left tackle, transferred to BYU at the start of spring ball. Coach Mike Gundy said at the time Etienne "felt he got beat out, so he left."

Yet, Birmingham remained firm. He pointed out that all of his recruiting classmates — Jake Springfield, Taylor Miterko, Joe Michalski and Preston Wilson — are still together.

"The people who left, they had their reasons. I guess they wanted to leave, but everyone who stayed wants to be here," Birmingham said. "Everyone wants this team to be great. It's just a better feeling. Everyone's fighting for this team. It's not really an individualized thing anymore."

Lyrik Rawls on new role

Lyrik Rawls doesn't yet know how he'll be used with an elevated role in the secondary, but he does know he wants to be more vocal within a safety group without Jason Taylor II and Kolby Harvell-Peel before him.

"I sat back my first couple of years ... just picking up some game from them and now putting it into my game," Rawls said. "It's been a big difference from being one of the guys in the back, and now I'm in the front and now I gotta lead by example."

The redshirt sophomore was used sparingly in 12 games as a freshman but was one of the few standouts in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, when he forced a turnover with a strip sack and a pass break up.

"I feel like that let me see how it's going to be this upcoming season," he said.

This season, Rawls will be with his third defensive coordinator in three years.

"When I got here, I started with coach (Jim) Knowles, then I had (Derek) Mason and now I got coach (Bryan) Nardo," Rawls said. "I feel like I learned so much defense just being back here, so I feel like as I get into (the 3-3-5 defense), it makes a lot of sense."

Bowman, Green getting extra reps after practice

Alan Bowman has been waiting three years for another chance to be a starting quarterback.

The 23-year-old threw 11 passes in two seasons at Michigan, learning from coach and former quarterback Jim Harbaugh, but he's putting extra work in to see the lack of recent playing time come to an end.

Tuesday's practice wrapped up, but he and receiver Blaine Green were one of the few players who remained in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.

Green missed last season with a wrist injury suffered in last year's fall camp. Green spent some of his true freshman season as a tight end, as well as receiver, finishing with 21 catches for 314 yards.

Green's twin brother, Bryson, was second on the team in 2022 with 584 yards receiving with 36 catches and a team-high five touchdown catches. However, Bryson was one of the slew of Cowboys to transfer out of the program, landing with Wisconsin.