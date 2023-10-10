OSU coach Ryan Day previews Ohio State vs. Purdue at press conference

Ohio State opened its 2023 season facing five straight undefeated teams, Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky Notre Dame and Maryland.

Now the Buckeyes are getting set to take on 2-4 Purdue.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day held his weekly press conference at noon Tuesday to preview that matchup.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles followed Day.

Watch the press conference here:

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day press conference: OSU coach previews Ohio State vs Purdue