OSU’s Charlie Clark advances to 1500m final at Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State senior Charlie Clark will have a shot at punching his ticket to Paris after qualifying for the final of the 1500 meter freestyle on Saturday afternoon at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Clark recorded the third fastest time in qualifying, swimming 30 lengths of the pool in 15:04.77, behind Robert Finke (14:59.04) and David Johnston (15:02.42). His teammate, freshman Mason Edmund, finished 31st overall with a time of 15:39.52.

The Sandusky, Ohio-native is vying for a spot on his first Olympic team after making three World Championship appearances with the United States. He is also a four-time All-American in the 1650-yard freestyle and a two-time Big Ten champion in the event. Clark won a national championship in the 800 meter freestyle last December at the Toyota U.S. Open.

Clark announced this month that he plans on returning for a fifth-year at Ohio State, using his extra year of eligibility granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on Saturday, OSU grad student Amy Fulmer qualified for Saturday night’s semifinals in the women’s 50m freestyle after swimming a time of 25.20 during prelims, tied for the 15th fastest time in qualifying.

Former Buckeye Hunter Armstrong has already qualified for the Paris Games, earning a spot in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay and will likely add the 100 meter backstroke after finishing second in the event earlier this week.

The final of the 1500m freestyle will be the final event of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, taking place Sunday night and you can watch coverage on NBC4 starting at 8 p.m.

