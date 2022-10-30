OSU Beavers sneak into ESPN Power Rankings; Oregon Ducks still the top dog out west

It was a relatively boring day out west on Saturday, which is a good thing for the health of the Pac-12 Conference. That simply means that none of the good, ranked teams lost games to the bad, unranked teams.

No. 8 Oregon beat California. No. 10 USC beat Arizona. No. 12 UCLA beat Stanford. No. 14 Utah beat Washington State.

With that consistency, the Pac-12 was able to take advantage of the chaos that took place elsewhere in the top 25, where a total of 7 ranked teams ended up losing. Everyone but Oregon was able to move up in the ESPN Power Rankings this week because of it.

The Ducks are still standing atop the rest of the conference, though, and their offensive explosion-led win over Cal was impressive, even more so when you consider the fact that none of the coaches or players seemed satisfied with the victory.

Let’s see where ESPN ranks the Ducks after Week 8, along with the other Pac-12 teams;

The Beavers cracked ESPN’s rankings for the first time this season, with a big game this weekend against the Washington Huskies coming up. Here’s what ESPN had to say about Oregon State:

The bye week allows us to take stock of what’s becoming an increasingly solid program under Jonathan Smith. This season, the Beavers have won every game they were supposed to on their schedule; and their only losses came against USC and Utah, two of the best teams in the Pac-12. In the case of the USC contest, the Beavers were one stop away from victory. Given that this is a team that won only one game in 2017 and hadn’t been to bowl games in back-to-back seasons since 2012 and 2013, it is safe to say it’s been another successful season, with plenty more to play for.

Utah Utes (6-2)

It was a strange week for Utah, who had to travel to Pullman on Thursday to face a dangerous Washington State team without Cameron Rising or Tavion Thomas. Utah pulled out a 21-17 win with few people watching, but questions about their immediate future are arising. Here’s what ESPN had to say about the Utes:

Possibly the surprise of the week in college football came when Utah initially trotted its offense onto the field at Washington State on Thursday. The Utes were without running back Tavion Thomas, as expected, but quarterback Cam Rising remained on the sideline, with Bryson Barnes in his place. Barnes filled in admirably, but for Rising to be unavailable after trying to give it a go in warm-ups put the Utes in a tough spot. “He just didn’t feel like he was right. It was Cam’s decision,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “If Cam says he can’t play, he can’t play.” Still, the Utes left Pullman with a 21-17 win, and they remain in the thick of the Pac-12 title hunt.

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

The Bruins were able to use an easy matchup against Stanford as a get-right opportunity for their offense following the tough day against the Ducks. UCLA remains a team to watch out west, with a game against USC coming in a couple of weeks. Here’s what ESPN had to say about UCLA:

The only reason Stanford held a lead at one point during Saturday’s matchup at the Rose Bowl was because the Cardinal started with the ball and kicked a field goal. It was all Bruins the rest of the way, as they bounced back from their first loss of the season at Oregon with a resounding victory, thanks in large part to running back Zach Charbonnet’s sixth game in 2022 with at least 100 rushing yards.

USC Trojans (7-1)

It looks like the Trojans have been able to shake off the loss to Utah a couple of weeks ago and are back rolling, this time with a win over Arizona. As I said with UCLA, it will all come down to a matchup with the Bruins in a couple of weeks. Here’s what ESPN had to say about USC:

Down a handful of starters, including wide receiver Jordan Addison and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, Southern California was able to outlast Arizona in a shootout thanks to a five-touchdown, 411-yard passing performance from quarterback Caleb Williams. The Wildcats’ own offensive firepower (543 total offensive yards) highlighted once again the improvement that USC’s defense (though hampered by injuries) needs to make in order to get the Trojans to an elite level this season and beyond.

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

The Ducks keep rolling, this time with 588 yards of offense and 6 TD from QB Bo Nix. Despite the numbers, it was a somewhat underwhelming performance, and Oregon feels it can play much better going forward. We will see in a couple of weeks as Washington comes to town. Here’s what ESPN had to say about the Ducks:

Seven straight wins. Seven straight games with at least 41 points. And it could — should? — have been even more against Cal in Berkeley on Saturday, where the Ducks turned it over on downs twice in the red zone in a 42-24 victory. The Golden Bears had not allowed more than 31 points in a game all season and came into the contest giving up an average of just 22.6 points. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix surpassed the 400-yard passing mark for the second time this year to go along with three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores.

