OSU Beavers JUCO transfer Rejzohn Wright featured on Last Chance U

The fifth season of the Netflix series Last Chance U premiered late Monday night on Netflix.

The series follows a JUCO football team that focuses on "elite athletes with difficult pasts turn to junior college football for a last shot at turning their lives around and achieving their dreams."

This season, the series follows Laney College in Oakland, California and the quest to repeat as CCCAA Champions. But this season also features one player that Oregon State fans should be excited about: Rejzohn Wright.

If the 6-foot-3, 186-pound cornerback who recently committed to Oregon State, isn't the first person your eyes draw to on the field based on his play, then his mouth will. But that's just in his competitive nature.

Here's what we learned about Wright after watching Last Chance U.

WHAT THE COACHES ARE SAYING

Rejzohn, he is a natural corner. He's 6'3". He's got a phenomenal competitive nature about him. He could be a Sunday player. - Laney head coach John Beam

Here's a preview of what is coming to Reser Stadium and the Pac-12 in 2020:

Probably THEE Coldest one hand you'll see 💯 pic.twitter.com/OMmSct9Mu5 — Rejzohn Wright (@Ray2wright) October 1, 2019

His brother went to Oregon State after one year with us. He's better than his brother. - Laney Defensive Coordinator John Ramos

BROTHERLY LOVE

His brother is Nahshon Wright, a 6-foot-4, 184-pound corner who played at Laney in 2018 and then transferred to Oregon State in 2019.

Rejzohn might be following in big brother's footsteps but make no mistake, the two are quite the competitors and will bring that same competitiveness to Corvallis.

Rejzohn explains the differences between the two in episode 3:

I come with a different intensity. He a more mellow guy on the field. I just come with like a little bit more than he does and that's just I'm a bit more fiesta than he is. - Rejzohn Wright

Where does this intensity and drive come from? He says his mom.

Nahshon played in all 12 games last season and started in 10 for the Beavers. He made 34 tackles and grabbed three interceptions.

And then there is Alton Julian, another JUCO transfer (College of San Mateo) to Oregon State and the cousin of the Wright bothers. Julian is another defensive back for the Beavers at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

WHY HE CHOSE OREGON STATE

It came down to Oregon State and the University of Central Florida for the Union City, California native. Turns out Florida was just too far away and he wouldn't be able to see his family that often, which was a huge factor in his decision.

I really liked UCF but it was just a little too far from home. Being able to not come back home would have been hard. It was more of a business move knowing that it will bring more attention to the school and attention to me and my brother and my cousin to get to the league, to get to the NFL. If we both play good on the defense, the team does well, it will just look right. - Rejzohn Wright

Oregon State fans should be excited at the prospect of The Wright Brothers locking down the Pac-12's receivers for years to come.

