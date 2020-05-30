OSU basketball transfer Seth Towns detained by police during Columbus protest

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

Incoming Ohio State basketball transfer Seth Towns was detained by police on Friday during a protest in downtown Columbus, according to OSU sports site Eleven Warriors and confirmed by Cleveland.com.

Eleven Warriors posted a video of Towns being handcuffed by law enforcement late on Friday night as he continued to lead fellow protesters in chants.

A photo of Towns being detained could also be seen in an Instagram post from a local Columbus photographer.

The protest in Columbus is just one of many that have popped up around the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Towns, who just graduated from Harvard on Thursday with a degree in sociology, was not arrested or charged. According to NBC Sports, Towns was protesting peacefully when the police asked him to move out of the street. He refused, which is when he was handcuffed and detained. Towns was reportedly then moved out of the street by the officers and released.

News of Towns’ detainment surfaced several hours after men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann posted his thoughts about Floyd’s death on Twitter.

Towns, a Columbus native, was the 2017-2018 Ivy League Player of the Year. He’s spent the last two years recovering from several knee surgeries, and has two seasons of eligibility left. According to The Athletic’s Bill Landis, Towns and Holtmann spoke late Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, the Twitter account for the Harvard men’s basketball team tweeted a supportive statement from Towns’ former coach, Tommy Amaker.

