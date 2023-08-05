OSU AD Gene Smith: Additions of Oregon, Washington make Big Ten more valuable

At Big Ten media days last week in Indianapolis, new conference commissioner Tony Petitti said expansion beyond USC and UCLA was not on the league’s agenda.

“I’m not getting direction to do anything else other than that in terms of just what the conference looks like right now,” he said.

A few blocks away, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was attending NCAA meetings. He had dinner the previous night with several other ADs, including Colorado’s Rick George. When George said he had to return abruptly to Boulder the next morning to meet with school officials to discuss their future, Smith knew dominoes might start falling.

“I didn’t know what they were going to do, but I began to think, ‘OK, what does this really mean?’” Smith told The Dispatch on Friday.

It would mean what looks like the disintegration of the Pac-12 conference. Colorado joined the Big 12 last week. On Friday the Big Ten voted unanimously to admit Oregon and Washington beginning with the 2024-25 school year, expanding the conference to 18 members. Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are expected to join Colorado in the Big 12.

The speed of the Big Ten’s addition of Oregon and Washington didn’t surprise Smith, he said, because the league did its due diligence on those schools during the process that resulted in inviting USC and UCLA.

“The learning curve about their institutions wasn’t that steep because of that experience,” he said.

He said the fact that Oregon and Washington are members of the academically prestigious Association of American Universities was appealing. The fact that the Big Ten’s new television partners found the Ducks and Huskies desirable may have mattered more.

“This is all about television partnerships,” Smith said. “I can’t say they run things, but they’re a big partner. They’re a huge partner. … It’s about money. We still generate more money through ticket sales than television revenue.”

Smith said Oregon and Washington will make the Big Ten more valuable when the next media rights deal is due in seven years. The expectation is that streaming rights will continue to become a bigger piece of that equation.

“In an evolving television space, when you think about where we were and now we’ve got Fox, BTN, CBS and NBC and the top three markets in the country with more inventory, the viewership is going to be ridiculous,” Smith said.

Oregon and Washington will receive a smaller cut of the Big Ten’s current media rights deal, reportedly starting at about $30 million. Smith said Ohio State would have voted against the additions if the Buckeyes' share of the league’s TV money had been diluted by the newest expansion.

OSU was represented by senior vice president and general counsel Anne Garcia because the school has not yet named a successor for departed president Kristina Johnson. Smith said he and the Big Ten’s other athletic directors were heavily involved in the expansion process.

The addition of USC and UCLA prompted the Big Ten to abandon its East and West division format for football. Smith said he doesn’t expect the league to return to two divisions with the latest additions.

“I’m sure we’ll discuss it, but I would doubt that we’d go there,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to come up with a model that allows the current protections to occur.”

All Big Ten programs except Penn State have at least one “protected” football opponent that they’ll play every year. Ohio State’s is Michigan.

Travel was a major issue when USC and UCLA were added. Now the Big Ten has added two more West Coast programs.

“We haven’t had discussions on that,” Smith said. “We know we can work it out. We still have to go through the process with our senior women administrators and faculty representatives and talk about models and get coaches’ input.”

