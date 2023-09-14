OSU 3-2-1 kickoff: How will Oklahoma State football rotate quarterbacks vs. South Alabama?

STILLWATER — Through two games, Oklahoma State still has plenty of questions to answer.

The quarterback battle rages on, the defense has shined at times and the offensive line has been inconsistent.

A final non-conference chance to perhaps solve some issues is here.

The Cowboys (2-0) host South Alabama (1-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium with the goal of remaining undefeated entering Big 12 play. The game will be streamed online on ESPN+.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

More: Who should Oklahoma State football start at QB? Let's make the case for all three Cowboys

OSU's De'Zhaun Stribling (88) tries to elude a tackle against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

3 players to watch in OSU vs. South Alabama

OSU nose tackle Collin Clay: The former Putnam City star and Arkansas transfer started the first two games in the middle of the three-man front and recorded three total tackles. But it’s not that number that needs attention — it’s just Clay filling up the middle along with Justin Kirkland against a rushing attack that averages 4.8 yards per carry and more than 161 yards per game.

OSU receiver De’Zhaun Stribling: The 6-foot-3 Washington State transfer looks every bit of a huge playmaker in two games for the Cowboys. He’s caught a team-high 11 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. And against a South Alabama defense that has allowed a whopping 322 passing yards per game, Stribling could be in line for a huge day along with other receivers.

South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb: South Alabama’s star was once an OSU recruit, but his winding journey has him with the Jaguars. He's also the first cousin of OSU safety Lardarius Webb Jr. And La'Damian’s been pretty strong despite playing sparingly as he’s worked his way back from offseason surgery. Webb averages 7.6 yards per carry, rushing for 121 yards on just 16 carries in two games.

More: How Oklahoma State football is working to get Brennan Presley more involved in big moments

2 big questions in OSU vs. South Alabama

How will the trio of OSU quarterbacks rotate? It’s the question everybody wants an answer for — well, outside of who wins the actual battle — and really anybody’s guess is good. OSU coach Mike Gundy has given each player four series in the first two games, starting Garret Rangel in the opener and Alan Bowman last week. Conventional thinking would lead one to expect Gunnar Gundy to start Saturday, but his father would not commit to that earlier this week. Either way, expect the quarterbacks to each get four series again, unless this is the time to start riding the hot hand and see what that leads to in the extended battle.

Will the Cowboys’ offensive line establish the run game sooner than the first two games? Zero yards on 12 carries in a full half of football just is not going to cut it. But that's what the Cowboys did in the opening two quarters last week at Arizona State before rushing for nearly 115 yards in the final two periods. In the opening win over Central Arkansas, OSU averaged just barely more than 3 yards per carry entering the fourth before exploding. It's a formula that will be trouble once Big 12 play begins and perhaps even this week. The Cowboys must start faster on the ground.

More: Why Mike Gundy believes Oklahoma State's 'luck's gonna run out' with slow rushing starts

Sep 2, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Jaden Nixon (3) runs the ball in the second quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Central Arkansas at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

1 wild prediction in OSU vs. South Alabama

All three OSU running backs rush for 75 yards and score a touchdown. Ollie Gordon II leads the way with a season-high 53 rushing yards so far, so for them to reach this total would mean the offensive line certainly solved its issues and overpowered a talented defensive front.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

More: How Collin Oliver's emergence at linebacker is a sign of things to come for Oklahoma State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy rotate QBs vs. South Alabama