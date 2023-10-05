OSU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will Cowboys get passing game going behind Alan Bowman vs Kansas State?

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will look to avoid a three-game losing streak under the Friday Night Lights.

The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) host Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Boone Pickens Stadium, which features a sell-out for the annual blackout game. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

3 players to watch in Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Quarterback Alan Bowman: The 23-year-old will make his fourth straight start and is expected to play the entire game for a second straight game. And after an up-and-down day at Iowa State, the bye week could be a boost for the former Texas Tech and Michigan passer. He’s had more time to work first-team reps in practice. And he’s also gained more comfort as a leader on the team.

Defensive tackle Collin Clay: The combination of the former Putnam City star and big Justin Kirkland in the middle has proved to be strong. Against a Kansas State team that is one of the best rushing offenses in the Big 12 (fourth) and features veteran quarterback Will Howard, who torched OSU a year ago, getting a big game from the tackles up front will go a long way in setting the tone for a defense that has given up too many big plays lately.

Wide receiver Brennan Presley: Paging Mr. Presley. The Cowboys’ dynamic playmaker who led the team in receiving last year has basically been missing from the offense the past few games. Part of that is schemes by OSU’s opponents. But it’s still something that needs to change in a hurry. Presley has had success against K-State before, scoring a touchdown in each of his first two seasons.

2 big questions in Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Can the Cowboys find success in the passing game? It sounds strange to even ask this about a team with talented pass catchers. But the Cowboys have the 12th-ranked passing offense in the Big 12 and Kansas State has the worst-ranked passing defense (also, the top rushing defense). Perhaps this is a chance for OSU to open things up down field with Bowman and Co., leading to a big night through the air.

Can OSU avoid a repeat of last season’s 48-0 loss at Kansas State? Last year is a bad memory. But it’s also a cautionary tale for this matchup. Kansas State is expected to contend for the Big 12 title — like it ultimately won last season — and the Cowboys are on a down-ward trajectory they’re desperately trying to correct. And being a 12-point underdog is a bad sign. But OSU has a chance to turn things around with a huge upset, even if it’s a tall task.

1 wild prediction in Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Three different OSU receivers catch a TD. OSU has not had more than two different receivers catch a touchdown pass in a game this season — at Arizona State and Iowa State. Part of that could be blamed on the quarterback rotation that is no more. But it’s also a result of struggles elsewhere. This is the week that changes.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football needs Alan Bowman to thrive to upset K-State