OSU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will Oklahoma State Cowboys solve their red-zone TD issues vs. Kansas?

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has a chance to seize momentum.

The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) host Kansas (5-1, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium aiming for a second straight win in Big 12 play. The game will be televised on FS1.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

3 players to watch in OSU vs. Kansas

Wide receiver Jaden Bray: With the loss of De’Zhaun Stribling to a season-ending injury, the Cowboys need a pass catcher to step up and become the go-to guy for quarterback Alan Bowman. Bray has star power and he leads the Cowboys with 22 receptions for 292 yards. But he will be tested by an experienced secondary led by Kansas star Cobee Bryant.

Defensive tackle Justin Kirkland: The massive 6-foot-4, 346-pound sophomore did not record a stat last week, and that’s basically how it should be. He’s a player built to clog up the middle and he did his job. Now, he’s challenged with a rushing attack by the Jayhawks full of deception and speed. Kirkland and Collin Clay will both need big days.

Linebacker Nick Martin: The young middle linebacker is coming into his own. He had a career-best 17 tackles against Kansas State. He also had a sack and interception. Martin won’t need to replicate those numbers, though he will need to have another big game in the middle of the 3-3-5 defense against a team that runs option-like plays and can really confuse opponents.

2 big questions in OSU vs. Kansas

Will OSU be able to slow down Kansas’ dynamic rushing attack? The Jayhawks have the second-best rushing offense in the Big 12 behind a two-headed backfield of Devin Neal and former Moore star Daniel Hishaw Jr. And combined with quarterback Jason Bean, who is expected to start, the running game gets a boost. Kansas averages 232.3 yards per game, but the Cowboys allow just 154 rushing yards per game.

Can the Cowboys’ solve their red-zone touchdown issues? OSU is a good team in the red zone. It’s one of the best in the country with just one failed possession that did not result in points, and that came on a blocked field goal last week. But the Cowboys are kicking too many field goals — they made 5 of 6 last week — and are not scoring touchdowns. Some of that is physicality as they get closer to the end zone. But OSU has to figure out a way to punch it in more than once and probably even score 30 or more points for the first time this season.

1 wild prediction in OSU vs. Kansas

OSU running back Ollie Gordon II rushes for 175 yards. The Cowboys have a star in the backfield and he just matched his career-best performance with 136 yards in the win over Kansas State. But against a Jayhawks defense susceptible to the run, OSU goes heavy rushing attack and Gordon runs wild.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

