Ostrenga puts Iowa on the board with 3-yard TD
Deacon Hill finds Addison Ostrenga from three yards out to put Iowa on the board in the third quarter vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
Deacon Hill finds Addison Ostrenga from three yards out to put Iowa on the board in the third quarter vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Turner blocked a field goal that was returned for a TD before his ejection.
The linebacker had to be carted off the field during the Steelers win on Thursday.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Watson was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
Because of a confluence of injuries and postseason considerations, Sunday will mark only the second NFL game featuring both Prescott and Hurts.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
What a weekend slate of games we have in Week 9. Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is Dalton Del Don. Harmon and Del Don tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 9.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Hill will face the Chiefs for the first time since the March 2022 trade that sent him to Miami.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and the Week 10 schedule is loaded.
There's no word yet if Gano will return at some point later in the season.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.