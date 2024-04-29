OSSAA sets Class A State Slow-Pitch bracket

Apr. 29—The stage is set.

The top eight teams in Class A will compete at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Slow-Pitch State Tournament on Wednesday at the USA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, with two local teams facing the field.

Kiowa and Stuart will be joined by Binger-Oney, Moss, Hammon, Turner, Navajo, and Red Oak in the single day of action, looking to be the last team standing.

Stuart will open the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Field 3, taking on Hammon. The Lady Hornets are 28-13 on the season, and were named regional champions following a win over Kiowa last week. Hammon is 26-10 on the season, bouncing back from a loss to Binger-Oney to defeat Kremlin-Hillsdale to advance out of the regional.

Winner of that matchup will face the winner between Binger-Oney and Moss in the semifinal round.

Kiowa will open its tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Integris Field, facing off against Turner. The Cowgirls are 24-15 on the season, bouncing back from the loss to Stuart in the regional round to defeat Roff and advance to State. Turner is 29-3 on the season, making its way to OKC after a regional title win over Navajo.

Winner of that quarterfinal game will advance to the semifinal matchup to face the winner between Navajo and Red Oak.

The two teams that advance to the state championship game will face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside OG&E Stadium — the home of the NCAA Women's College World Series.

Here is the complete Class A State Slow-Pitch Tournament bracket, with times and which field the game will be played:

G1: Binger-Oney vs. Moss, 11:30 a.m. OG&E Stadium

G2: Hammon vs. Stuart, 11:30 a.m. Field 3

G3: Turner vs. Kiowa, 11:30 a.m. Integris

G4: Navajo vs. Red Oak, 11:30 a.m. Field 2

G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m. Integris

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 4 p.m. Field 3

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 7 p.m. OG&E Stadium (Winner named State Champion)