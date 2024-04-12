OSSAA releases softball, small-school baseball pairings

Apr. 12—Playoff pairings have been released by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association for slow pitch softball and Class A and Class B spring baseball teams.

In softball, district tournaments are required to be completed by April 20 and played in one day. District baseball tournaments must also be completed no later than April 20.

SOFTBALL

In Class B, No. 4 Tupelo and No. 5 Asher will be local host teams. Tupelo

Roff, ranked No. 12, will host a Class A District Tournament that includes Macomb and Varnum.

The Stonewall Lady Longhorns are scheduled to play a Class 2A District at No 16 Strother that includes the host Lady Jackets and Gans.

In Class 3A action, Stratford will play in a district at No. 13 Wayne. That tournament also includes Savanna. Allen is headed to No. 1 Tushka in a tournament that also includes Colbert. The Konawa Lady Tigers head to No. 2 Caddo with Clayton.

The Vanoss Lady Wolves will make the trek to No. 8 Apache in a district that also includes Geronimo.

No. 6 Coalgate and No. 7 Latta will be host teams in Class 4A.

Morris and Wilburton are headed to face the Lady Wildcats and Latta will entertain Beggs and Okemah at Swanson Field.

The ninth-ranked Byng Lady Pirates will host a Class 5A District that includes Newcastle and Idabel.

The Ada Lady Cougars will hit the road to a district at fifth-ranked Broken Bow. Hugo will join Ada at that tournament.

BASEBALL

Third-ranked Tupelo and No. 6 Roff are scheduled to host Class B District Tournaments.

Calvin and Graham-Dustin will make their way to the Don Weller Baseball Facility and Wanette and Wapanucka will join Roff at Tiger Field.

No. 14 Asher is scheduled to host Butner and Maysville in Class B.

No. 19 Stonewall will host a Class A District Tournament at Gibson Field. Crowder and Strother will compete in that event.

Allen will also host a Class A District that includes Indianola and Wetumka.

The Konawa Tigers are headed to a Class A District at No. 6 Caddo and will be joined by Ringling.