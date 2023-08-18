OSSAA football scrimmage: Western Heights, Classen SAS shine on first night of scrimmages

The opening night of Oklahoma high school football scrimmages were held across the state Thursday, seven days before Week 0 of the 2023 season. Here are some takeaways:

More: Oklahoma high school football 2023 season preview: The top players, teams and more

Kevin Sperry makes ‘natural’ debut at Carl Albert

Kevin Sperry dropped back and launched a deep pass toward Trey Washington.

The Carl Albert receiver had a couple of Yukon defenders closing in on him, but they didn’t stop him from leaping for the touchdown reception.

Sperry’s maneuver, the throw, Washington’s catch — everything about the sequence looked natural.

That’s also the word junior quarterback Sperry used to describe his introduction to Carl Albert after moving from Prosper, Texas, this summer.

“Really natural transition, really easy transition,” said Sperry, a four-star OU commit. “I think the coaches and players make that a lot easier, just them being locked in on the season.”

Although Sperry hasn’t played in a Titans game yet, he showed fans a hint of his talents Thursday night at the Carl Albert Preview. The scrimmage also served as his introduction to a variety of Oklahoma high school teams: Heritage Hall, Lawton MacArthur, Tuttle, Southmoore, Washington and Yukon.

After an initial rotation period, Carl Albert played a shortened game against Yukon. Sperry split reps with Kash Ferris, the Oklahoma State baseball commit who backed up Reed DeQuasie at quarterback last season.

On his second play against the Millers, Sperry smoothly delivered the touchdown pass to Washington, who has several Division I offers that include OU. With highlights like that, Sperry is enthusiastic about working with the Titans’ receiving corps.

“Man, they’re very talented and they work very hard,” Sperry said. “And they’re great leaders vocally and through action, so I’m excited to play with them.”

Carl Albert's Trey Washington (7) scores a touchdown. in front of McAlester's Caden Lesnau (2) during the Class 5A state football championship game between the Carl Albert Titans and the McAlester Buffaloes at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Yukon shows signs of improvement

Holden Kee made an impression as Yukon’s quarterback.

Yukon, a Class 6A-I squad that managed only one win last season, competed against defending 5A champion Carl Albert.

The mini-game ended in a tie at 21.

Although the Titans compete in a smaller classification, the Millers held their own against a dynamo. That was possible largely because of senior quarterback Kee, who fired accurate passes throughout the night. After missing the past season due to injury, Kee took advantage of his chance to shine.

The Millers also capitalized on takeaways. Although Carl Albert capped three of its possessions with touchdowns, the other two ended with turnovers.

More: Who are Oklahoma high school football's underrated senior players for 2023 season?

Jordyn Harris is poised for big season

Jordyn Harris was one of the most active players in the Carl Albert Preview.

With an uneven number of teams in the scrimmage, Heritage Hall faced two opponents: Tuttle and Washington.

If the Chargers were playing, then you could probably find Harris on the field. Harris stepped up as one of Heritage Hall’s primary receivers, returned to his familiar role as a cornerback and also gained some reps at safety.

“I’d say offense is right where we need to be, if not ahead,” said Harris, who has offers from New Mexico State and multiple service academies. “But defense, we need some extra work. I feel like during the course of the season, as we get more reps and we go against different people over and over, the defense is gonna come.”

Class 3A Heritage Hall defeated Class 4A Tuttle, but the matchup with Class 2A Washington ended in a tie. It was a battle of defending champions as the Warriors and Chargers faced off.

More: Class 2A football district 1-4 previews: Polls, storylines, players, games to watch

Heritage Hall's Jordyn Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Caden Parnell of Verdigris during a high school football semifinal playoff game between Heritage Hall and Verdigris in Prague, Okla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Chargers comfortable with Bass at QB

Andy Bass is embracing the chance to spend one more season as a quarterback.

The Heritage Hall starter realizes he will likely play a different position in college. He has narrowed his top three to OU, Kansas State and Syracuse, and he said teams are recruiting him at positions ranging from running back to receiver.

But for now, he’s focused on leading the Chargers as their signal-caller.

“We’ve just got a few things to tune up, and I think we’ll be rolling,” Bass said.

Bass showed his power and speed against Washington, storming into the end zone on a touchdown run. As he guided Heritage Hall’s offense, coach Brett Bogert could relax on the sideline.

“It saves me some heart rate,” Bogert said. “It’s just really refreshing having a guy like that.”

More: Jaden Nickens' basketball-loving dad knew football was his son's future 'when I saw that joy'

Western Heights Derrick Washington (5) celebrates after a touchdown during the Oklahoma City All City Football Scrimmage at Taft Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Western Heights’ Nick Holmes shines at All-City Athletic Conference preview

JD Runnels can’t think of many times when he’s looked at a high school athlete and said he’d likely end up becoming an NFL player.

The Western Heights first-year coach said it about Oklahoma State defensive end Anthony Goodlow when he was at Del City. Runnels also said it about Rams defensive back and former OSU standout Jason Taylor II, who starred at Runnels’ alma mater Carl Albert.

But now, Runnels has added one more player to that short list — Nick Holmes.

Holmes, a sophomore wide receiver and cornerback at Western Heights, was one of the main stars at the All-City Athletic Conference preview scrimmage Thursday at Taft Stadium.

Holmes made big plays all night, and he’ll be a player to watch over the next few years.

And although Western Heights has struggled, Holmes feels a lot better about the culture of the program now that Runnels is in charge.

“It’s way different,” said Holmes, who also competes in basketball and cleared 6-feet, 8-inches in the high jump during the track season. “He’s pushing us harder. We’re doing different stuff. I got faith in him.”

Junior receiver and safety Samaj Sanders also had a solid scrimmage Thursday for Western Heights.

He’s also optimistic about the future of Western Heights football.

“I feel like it’s going to change a lot,” he said. “We’re way better. We’ve improved a lot.”

More: Who are top OKC area running backs to watch for 2023 Oklahoma high school football season?

Recent Tulsa commit Elijah Green shines for Classen SAS

It’s been an eventful month for Elijah Green.

The Classen SAS senior receiver and defensive back announced one of the biggest decisions of his life as he committed to Tulsa on Aug. 8.

Now that he has that out of the way, he can be fully focused on finishing his high school career with a strong season.

Green is off to a good start to that as he was one of the top standouts from the All-City Athletic Conference preview scrimmage.

Green was stellar for the Comets, making impressive plays on both sides of the football.

“Went pretty good,” Green said. “I got a couple of touchdowns, so I was feeling good. Just went out there and did what I could.”

Green is playing under his fourth head coach.

Travis Burdine is now at the helm, and Green is happy about how everything is going.

“Things are very different,” Green said. “He’s come in and changed stuff already. He’s getting things around, doing what he can.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Western Heights, Classen SAS scrimmage