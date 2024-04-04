Ospreys v Sale Sharks: England fly-half George Ford to miss European Challenge Cup tie

George Ford and Manu Tuilagi were both involved in England's Six Nations squad [Getty Images]

European Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Sale Sharks Venue: Brewery Field, Bridgend Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary, report and scores on the BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary.

England fly-half George Ford will miss Sale's Challenge Cup trip against Ospreys at Bridgend on Saturday.

Sale coach Alex Sanderson says Ford will be rested for the European last-16 fixture at the Brewery Field.

Elite England players are limited to playing a maximum amount of minutes in a season under an agreement between the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and Rugby Players' Association.

Ford has established himself as England's first-choice number 10.

"We have to rest George (Ford) and there is some tactical rotation that is going in place," said Sanderson.

"We believe we have a strong enough team to compete and give ourselves a shot at going through."

Rob du Preez, who has also been operating at centre, is a fly-half option for Sale.

"As one door shuts, another door opens and du Preez probably has greater physicality," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"George is probably one of the best game managers out there with an ability to unlock a defence. The challenge moves to a different form, but it is still going to be a difficult challenge."

Wales prop Nicky Smith is available for Ospreys after missing the victory against Lions with a rib injury, while hooker Sam Parry is battling to be fit.