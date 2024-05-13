Ospreys' new permanent ground will not be in Neath

Neath RFC have announced their Gnoll ground will not become the new permanent home for Ospreys.

Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley announced in January the region would be leaving their home ground at the 20,000-capacity Swansea.com Stadium, the home of football club Swansea City FC, for a smaller venue.

The final decision is set to between St Helen's in Swansea and the Brewery Field in Bridgend, with Ospreys aiming to have moved in time for the 2025-26 season.

A Neath statement on social media said: "The Ospreys will not be playing at our ground next season or thereafter. This was after representatives from both sides met.

"We wish Swansea and Bridgend all the best in securing that contract when Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley makes his long-anticipated announcement."