Ospreys lock Rhys Davies ruled out for season but Sam Parry fit

Sam Parry and Rhys Davies are both Wales internationals [Huw Evans picture agency]

European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Ospreys Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester, Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary, report and scores on the BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary. Live coverage on S4C.

Ospreys lock Rhys Davies is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury but hooker Sam Parry is in line for the European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Gloucester on Friday.

Both players missed the last-16 win against Sale at Bridgend last week.

Head coach Toby Booth was initially pessimistic about Parry's hamstring problem but said the player is now in contention for selection.

"He looks like he's got through, he's trained, which is good," said Booth.

Ospreys are already without long-term casualties George North and Alex Cuthbert.

But Wales' 2023 World Cup co-captains Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake are both set to travel to South Africa for the two United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures against Stormers and Bulls later this month following lengthy injuries.

Booth's side travel to Kingsholm as the only Welsh side involved in the knockout stages of either European competition.