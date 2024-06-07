Ospreys will embrace underdogs tag against Munster - Morgan

United Rugby Championship play-off quarter-final: Munster v Ospreys

Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Friday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:35 BST

Coverage: Live on S4C via iPlayer. Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales. Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales flanker Jac Morgan says Ospreys will embrace the underdog tags when they face defending champions Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs on Friday night.

Ospreys snuck into eighth place while Munster topped the table after winning the URC title last season.

"Sometimes it's easier to be the underdogs, there's a bit less pressure and no one expects you to get a result," said Morgan.

"It'll be great for us to go up against Munster, we want to play against the best and they are playing some great rugby at the moment

"This is what the play-offs are, they give us the opportunity to be able to go up against the likes of Munster and compete.

"We know the atmosphere at Thomond Park will be great, that just adds to the excitement."

Ospreys became the first Welsh side to reach the league play-offs in six years.

"It's very important for Welsh rugby and it's great to be there," said Morgan.

"We're chuffed, it's something we spoke about at the start of the season.

"It was a target of ours to get there, so to achieve our goal is great, but now it's all eyes on Friday night."

Captain Morgan once more?

Jac Morgan has played 15 internationals for Wales [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Morgan suffered a knee injury in December and missed the Six Nations before returning for Ospreys' league run-in.

The 24-year-old was one of the World Cup co-captains with Dewi Lake who was also absent for the Six Nations, with lock Dafydd Jenkins leading the side in the winless campaign.

Morgan and Lake have this week been included in the Wales squad for summer matches against South Africa and Australia, with head coach Warren Gatland stating he will pick a tour captain at a later date.

"I enjoyed the World Cup, it was a massive honour to be able to put on the jersey and captain Wales," said Morgan.

"It's something a lot of players want to be but there are a lot of leaders in the team, so we'll see about that closer to the time.

"It feels great to be back, it's always an honour to be picked to play for Wales.

"I'm looking forward to it, but there is first the challenge of the game on Friday and hopefully we can get a result there."

Watch the full Jac Morgan interview on S4C's coverage of Munster v Ospreys on Friday, 7 April from 19:20 BST. The match is live on S4C from 19:35 BST.