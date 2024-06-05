Osky baseball splits conference doubleheader with Pella Christian

Jun. 4—OSKALOOSA — It was a late night at the ballpark as Oskaloosa and Pella Christian battled in a conference doubleheader. A first game that lasted over three hours and 11 innings saw the Indians eventually walk it off with a 4-3 victory while the Eagles took game two 8-1 to leave with a split.

Although it wasn't the first time the Osky baseball team had played on their new turf field, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony before the game to recognize everyone who made it possible to make the renovations including Iowa Sports Turf, former Oskaloosa baseball head coaches, members of the Oskaloosa Chamber and Oskaloosa School Board.

"This project began with a dream of not having to spend hours on the field with the maintenance department and community volunteers trying to get 10 minutes worth of rain and massive puddles off the field," Oskaloosa Activities Director Ryan Parker said. "From digging holes in the infield and submerging a sump pump on the infield, to many bags of quick dry and pouring gallons of diesel fuel on the dirt and lighting it on fire."

"The turf option was intriguing. It rose to the top for many reasons; versatility, speed, conditioning, soccer, softball, baseball band and many more. This facility is a game changer. That along with cost benefits of not having to water a field, fertilizer, weed control, mowing, gas, man hours, etc. Those all add up and with the unbelievable partnership and worldwide company of Musco in town we provided this opportunity not many schools have. We thank them again for investing in Oskaloosa and our community."

The ribbon was cut, first pitches were thrown and play then got underway between two Little Hawkeye Conference teams looking for their first conference wins of the early season.

The game started with four scoreless innings with Osky starter Trey Parks and PC starter Grant Kelderman both pitching well.

The Indians would finally break through to take the lead in the fifth with three runs coming across. Linus Morrison started the inning with a walk before Kelderman would strike out the next two batters. With two outs, Tate Peterson would draw a walk to put runners at first and second for the top of the order. Parks would then help his own cause with an RBI double down the third base line. Maddux Ashman would then follow with a two RBI double just out of the reach of a diving right fielder to make it 3-0.

Parks would head back out on the mound to start the sixth but would allow his first hit of the night on a leadoff double by Ethan Van Arendonk. Osky head coach Bill Almond would go to the bullpen and bring in the lefty Morrison to face the top of the PC lineup.

Morrison would strikeout one, plunk one and strikeout another to put runners on first and second with two outs with Caleb Van Arendonk stepping up to the plate for the lefty-lefty matchup. Van Arendonk would not be bothered by the same side matchup as he would turn on one and send it deep to right and over the fence for a game-tying three-run homer.

The Eagle bats went silent after that with only one hit over the next five innings. Meanwhile the Indians had several chances late to walk it off. They would strand the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh, the winning run at second in the eighth and at third in the ninth before getting it done with a little help in the 11th.

Osky loaded up the bases again with two outs in the 11th for Caden Johnson. Johnson would send one out to left field but the PC fielder would struggle with it and would slip and see it bounce off his glove allowing the Indians to walk things off and grab game one, 4-3.

Morrison reached safely three times for Osky while also pitching five strong innings in relief allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Parks pitched the first five innings allowing only one run on one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts. Tate Peterson ended up getting the win after pitching a perfect 11th inning with one strikeout.

Game two would start up around 9 p.m. and both teams would have to dig deeper into their pitching staffs after the 11-inning game one. It was all Eagles in game two as their offense starting threatening in the first inning but would score first in the second with Brecken Ritzert scoring on a wild pitch after walking.

PC added to their lead with two runs in the third thanks to RBI singles by Trevor Veenstra and Ritzert. Osky got one run back in the bottom of the inning on Johnson's RBI single before stranding runners on second and third.

PC got that run right back in the fourth on a Caleb Van Arendonk walk with the bases loaded before the Indians would get out of it with any more damage to keep it a three-run game at 4-1.

The Indians would try to hang around before PC added four insurance runs in the sixth with Caleb Van Arendonk hitting a two-RBI double, Kelderman hitting an RBI sac fly and Veenstra hitting an RBI ground out.

After Johnson's RBI single in the third, PC's Garrett Wieland came in in relief and retired 14 of the last 15 Osky batters with four strikeouts to end the game and pick up the split with an 8-1 victory. Caleb Van Arendonk led the PC bats reaching safely three times with three RBIs.

Oskaloosa (3-7, 1-3 LHC) hits the road for a non-conference matchup at Mount Pleasant (8-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Pella Christian (8-7, 1-4 LHC) returns home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to host Newton (3-7, 0-3 LHC).

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.