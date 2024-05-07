Oskari Salminen returns to the Norfolk Admirals from AHL’s Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA (Courtesy of the Norfolk Admirals) – The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned goaltender Oskari Salminen from the Manitoba Moose to the Norfolk Admirals.

Salminen, 24, was recalled by the Moose after he played in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The Finland native made 33 saves in a 4-2 victory. Two days later, he was starting in goal for Manitoba against the Texas Stars.

In 12 appearances with the Admirals this season, Salminen went 8-2-1 with a 2.82 goals-against-average (GAA). His biggest highlight of the season came on March 29 when he became the second goaltender in Admirals history to score a goal.

Salminen played in 39 games last season with the Moose, going 18-13-6 in goal.

